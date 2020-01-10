POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House votes to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
02:47
World
US House votes to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
The US House of Representatives has voted to authorise the War Powers Resolution Act. It requires President Trump to seek Congressional approval before making any military moves on Iran. It comes as members of the House and Senate remain at an impasse on how the Senate-led impeachment trial of President Trump should and will be conducted. Courtney Kealy reports from Washington DC. #housevote #uswarpower #trump
January 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?