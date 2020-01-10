World Share

Tensions in the Middle East | The Libyan Conflict

The US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani led to an escalation in tensions that were already at a fever pitch since US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the region is already going through a painful time and will work to diffuse the situation. So, what consequences will the heightened Iran-US tensions have for the Middle East and Gulf nations? Plus, Turkey has started deploying troops to Libya to support the UN-backed government and fend off an offensive in Tripoli by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his rebel forces. Is a peaceful resolution to the bloody conflict in Libya possible soon? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Emre Ersen Associate Professor at Marmara University