Haiti Quake: Ten Years On

On January the 12th, 2010 a massive earthquake brought Haiti to its knees. Hundreds of thousands lost their lives and millions were made homeless. Aid agencies came from abroad to help, but did they do more harm than good? Guests: Bocchit Edmond Haiti’s Foreign Minister John Holmes Former UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti Brian Concannon Board Member at the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti Johanna Mendelson Forman Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center #Haiti #UNPeacekeeping #HaitiEarthquake #10YearsLater