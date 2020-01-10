POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK House of Commons approves Brexit bill | Money Talks
UK House of Commons approves Brexit bill | Money Talks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has cleared its final hurdle in the House of Commons after lawmakers approved legislation that will see Britain leave the European Union by the end of this month. It ends three years of uncertainty and parliamentary gridlock that cost his predecessor, Theresa May, her job. Although the government doesn't have a majority in the upper house of parliament, analysts say the bill will be approved. Brexit is due to happen on January 31, and after that, the UK will have until the end of this year to iron out its future relationship with the economic bloc over trade, immigration, and other issues. But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that may not be enough time to resolve all differences between London and Brussels. #UKparliament #Elections #Brexit
January 10, 2020
