Who was Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman?

The longest-serving ruler in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has died at the age of 79. Late Sultan's cousin and Oman's Minister for Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been named as his successor. Last month, Sultan Qaboos, returned home after undergoing medical treatment in Belgium, amid reports he was suffering from cancer. A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared. Let's take a look at the life of the man who built modern Oman, a man who had a knack for carefully balancing politics and foreign policy. #OmanSultanDeath #Qaboos #Oman