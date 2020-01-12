World Share

Severe drought threatens wildlife industry in South Africa

A severe drought is threatening South Africa's wildlife industry. In the past five years parts of the country have been hit by abnormally hot weather and below average rainfall. Grazing lands have been scorched and watering holes have dried up, and as Philip Owira reports, game farmers are now keeping fewer animals as the number of tourists decrease. #SouthAfricaDrought #WildlifeIndustry #WildlifeTourism