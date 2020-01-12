World Share

Iranians protest countrywide after Tehran admits shooting down passenger plane

Iran has provoked outrage at home and abroad after admitting it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane in error, killing all 176 people on board. Protests began in Tehran on Saturday and have spread to other cities. The Iranian military says the aircraft had been mistaken for a cruise missile as it launched strikes on US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of military leader Qasem Soleimani. Adesewa Josh has more. #IranProtests #PlaneCrash #IranAdmits