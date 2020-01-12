POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia Fires: PM Morrison to propose nat'l review into bush fire responce
01:40
World
Australia Fires: PM Morrison to propose nat'l review into bush fire responce
After weeks of criticism over his government's handling of the bush fires in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'll allow his cabinet to vote on a proposal for an official review into how the country has dealt with the crisis. On Saturday, a fire fighter died while on duty, bringing the death toll to 28. Floyd Cush reports. #Australia #ScottMorrison #BushFire
January 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?