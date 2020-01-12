World Share

Australia Fires: PM Morrison to propose nat'l review into bush fire responce

After weeks of criticism over his government's handling of the bush fires in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'll allow his cabinet to vote on a proposal for an official review into how the country has dealt with the crisis. On Saturday, a fire fighter died while on duty, bringing the death toll to 28. Floyd Cush reports. #Australia #ScottMorrison #BushFire