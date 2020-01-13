POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Warring parties accuse each other of violations in Libya
Libya's United Nations-backed Government of National Accord and forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar have accepted a call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire. The truce came into effect at midnight on Sunday. Both sides have threatened consequences if the agreement is violated. The ceasefire follows a day of intense shelling around Tripoli, as Hasan Abdullah reports. #libya #libyanews #libyaceasefire
January 13, 2020
