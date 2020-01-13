Summit in Paris to discuss security in the African Sahel

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A summit is being held in Paris to discuss security in the African Sahel region. French President Emmanuel Macron will chair the meeting with the 5 states that are cooperating on security issues while they battle al Qaeda and Daesh aligned fighters. France has four and a half thousand troops in north Africa but the 5 Sahel members in Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger are all aware how many of their soldiers have been killed. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #G5Sahel #SahelSummit #africanews
January 13, 2020
