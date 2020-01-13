World Share

Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, has announced via Instagram that she has left the country and moved to Europe. She cited her frustrations of being controlled and used as a propaganda "tool" by the Iranian government as reasons for her decision. Alizadeh joins other Iranian athletes who recently defected, such as judoka Saeid Mollaei and para-archer Pourya Jalalipour. #Iran #KimiaAlizadeh #Olympics