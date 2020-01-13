POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects
00:42
World
Iran’s only female Olympic medallist defects
Iran's only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, has announced via Instagram that she has left the country and moved to Europe. She cited her frustrations of being controlled and used as a propaganda "tool" by the Iranian government as reasons for her decision. Alizadeh joins other Iranian athletes who recently defected, such as judoka Saeid Mollaei and para-archer Pourya Jalalipour. #Iran #KimiaAlizadeh #Olympics
January 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?