World Share

CHINA: Rise of cyber superpower?

China is now several years into its plan to become a boss of the internet by the middle of this century. Many countries already rely on its mobile internet technology. Chinese apps are becoming popular worldwide. It seems that a shift in cyber-power has begun. DESCRIPTION: Joining us on Roundtable is Winnie King, Senior Lecturer and China policy and economy analyst at the University of Bristol. She says the motivations of Chinese tech development are different from Silicon Valley. Julian BirkinShaw, Professor of strategy and entrepreneurship and the London School of Business. He believes big U.S. silicon valley based companies look at Chinese companies with envy and some fear. Charity Wright, a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst with over 15 years experience at US Army and the National Security Agency, where she translated Mandarin Chinese. Wright now focuses her attention on dark web cyber threat intelligence. Mary-Ann Russon, technology journalist who believes Chinese are capitalist like the U.S. and want new markets for their products and can’t afford to shut out Western users. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #cyber #china #superpower