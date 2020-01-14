POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Retired Pope Benedict issues defence of priestly celibacy
02:08
World
Retired Pope Benedict issues defence of priestly celibacy
Retired Pope Benedict has sparked fresh controversy within the Catholic Church with a new book. In it, he and an African Cardinal argue forcefully against abandoning the Church’s ancient tradition of celibacy in the priesthood. It comes as the current Pope Francis is said to be considering a more flexible position on married priests, especially in Latin America where there is a serious shortage. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #popebenedict #popefrancis #celibacy
January 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?