POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has France Failed in the Sahel?
09:18
World
Has France Failed in the Sahel?
France is seeking ways to combat terror in the Sahel, a region in Central and West Africa. Fighters linked to Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaeda have gone from strength to strength, and security in West Africa has gone from bad to worse. In 2019 thousands were killed by militants, which is exactly what French forces were supposed to prevent from happening. So, is it time they left? Guests: Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and Security Analyst Specialising in the Sahel and North Africa Nabila Ramdani Journalist Specialising in French Politics and the Arab World Emmanuel Dupuy President of the Institute for European Perspective and Security
January 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?