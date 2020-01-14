World Share

Has France Failed in the Sahel?

France is seeking ways to combat terror in the Sahel, a region in Central and West Africa. Fighters linked to Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaeda have gone from strength to strength, and security in West Africa has gone from bad to worse. In 2019 thousands were killed by militants, which is exactly what French forces were supposed to prevent from happening. So, is it time they left? Guests: Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and Security Analyst Specialising in the Sahel and North Africa Nabila Ramdani Journalist Specialising in French Politics and the Arab World Emmanuel Dupuy President of the Institute for European Perspective and Security