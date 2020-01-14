World Share

EU powers urge Iran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany have announced on Tuesday they are taking Iran to a Dispute Resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal. The foreign ministers of the three countries issued a joint statement saying they hoped the deal would survive and it was not their intention to re-impose sanctions but bring Iran back into compliance. Iran has threatened to restart uranium enrichment in response to US sanctions and accuses the Europeans of not doing enough to defend the deal. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.