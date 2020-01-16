BizTech Share

Protesters vandalise banks over Lebanon's economic crisis | Money Talks

Banks in the Lebanese capital Beirut have been cleaning up the damage and vandalism left by violent demonstrations overnight. The anti-government protesters shattered glass windows and damaged surveillance cameras and ATM machines. No looting was reported. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd on Wednesday night. Some protesters have blamed the banking sector for financial policies that have worsened the economic crisis. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 60 percent of its value in the last few weeks. Meanwhile, banks have imposed capital controls to limit the withdrawal of foreign currencies. #Lebanon #Protests #EconomicCrisis