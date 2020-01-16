Pay Ratios: Solution to Income Inequality?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosses in the UK’s top 100 companies earned as much in the first few days of the year, as the average employee earned by the end of December. Is it time for a change? Morris Pearl Chairman, Patriotic Millionaires Luke Hildyard Director, High Pay Centre Stephen Bevan Head of HR Research, Institute for Employment Studies Rachel Oliver Head of Campaigns, Positive Money Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #payratios #CEOs #workers
January 16, 2020
