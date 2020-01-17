POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran Plane Crash: Ministers from five countries pay respects to crash victims
02:28
World
Iran Plane Crash: Ministers from five countries pay respects to crash victims
Foreign ministers from five countries, including Ukraine and Canada, have formed a response group to lead the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week. The ministers held a presss conference after holding a commemoration for the victims at the Canadian High Commission in London. TRT World's Iolo ap Daffyd has more. #iranplanecrush #iranplane #irannews
January 17, 2020
