US senators sworn in as jurors ahead of president's impeachment trial
02:23
World
US senators sworn in as jurors ahead of president's impeachment trial
The US Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has sworn in members of the Senate as jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The senators will hear evidence at trial that begins next week, and decide whether Trump should be removed from office over charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. TRT World's North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #TrumpImpeachment #UsSenate #SenateSwearing
January 17, 2020
