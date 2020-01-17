POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli, American companies began pumping natural gas to Egypt
02:23
World
Israeli, American companies began pumping natural gas to Egypt
A consortium of Israeli and American companies has begun pumping natural gas from Israel to Egypt on Wednesday. And two weeks ago Israel also signed a deal with Greece and Greek Cypriots that would carry gas to Europe. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz explains the impact of Israel's gas exports in the eastern Mediterranean. #IsraelEgypt #GasExport #EasternMediterranean
January 17, 2020
