World Share

Israeli, American companies began pumping natural gas to Egypt

A consortium of Israeli and American companies has begun pumping natural gas from Israel to Egypt on Wednesday. And two weeks ago Israel also signed a deal with Greece and Greek Cypriots that would carry gas to Europe. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz explains the impact of Israel's gas exports in the eastern Mediterranean. #IsraelEgypt #GasExport #EasternMediterranean