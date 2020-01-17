POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Expansive is the Global Turkic Identity?
13:24
World
How Expansive is the Global Turkic Identity?
With more than a 150-million people worldwide speaking a Turkic language, this linguistic and cultural group spans from Northern Asia, to the Mediterranean Sea. But how connected is the global Turkic community? In 2009, four Turkic speaking countries came together, to form the Turkic Council. The group seeks to build more trade links, and to address security challenges facing member states. But can this loose grouping of Turkic states transform into something more cohesive? Guests: Halil Akinci Former Secretary General of the Turkic Council Cavid Veliyev Head of Foreign Policy Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations
January 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?