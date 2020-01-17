World Share

Climate Refugee: A new term to be identified

When we think of refugees, we generally think of war and violence forcing people to flee their home countries. But in the years to come, it's likely the climate crisis will drive millions of people to cross borders. In just the past few years we've experienced the severity of wild weather events. From flooding to fires, the lives and livelihoods of millions have been affected. And if science is anything to go by, these events will become more and more common. Here's Francis Collings. #ClimateMigration #EnvironmentalMigrants #ClimateCrisis