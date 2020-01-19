POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya Conference in Berlin aims to achieve permanent ceasefire
02:07
World
Libya Conference in Berlin aims to achieve permanent ceasefire
World leaders and regional actors have been invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to try to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Libya. They are set to hold talks in Berlin later on Sunday. But the divisions between its warring sides, and the demands of international players make the outcome of this peace conference, difficult to predict. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more from the German capital. #LibyaConference #BerlinConference #Libya
January 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?