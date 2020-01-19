POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire violated ahead of Berlin peace conference
Ceasefire violated ahead of Berlin peace conference
The meeting in Berlin comes a week after the two sides met in Moscow where Libya’s internationally recognised government and warlord Khalia Haftar were due to have signed a ceasefire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia. Head of the UN-recognised Libyan government, Fayez al Sarraj did sign that deal. But Haftar left the Russian capital, saying he needed more time. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah sent this report from Tripoli.
January 19, 2020
