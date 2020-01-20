POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thailand's Death Cafe: Take coffee and a coffin at this Bangkok cafe
Bangkok's cafe culture has exploded in recent years so, themed cafes are trying hard to stand out from the crowd. From Raccoons and Huskies, to Hello Kitty and unicorns, they seem to have the most conceivable tastes covered but only Kit Mai -meaning 'Think New' is a death awareness cafe which is set up to remind you of your own inevitable demise. Daniel Quinlan reports from Bangkok.
January 20, 2020
