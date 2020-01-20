World Share

Libya Talks

World leaders from the EU, Russia and Turkey gathered in Berlin to find a way to end the nearly decade long conflict in Libya. German Chancellor Angela Merkel claims there's no way militarily to end this war, only a political solution will work. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear, that unless warlord Khalifa Haftar ends his aggressive stance, that won't be possible. The summit came to a close with the leaders agreeing to uphold a UN arms embargo and a commitment to ending foreign intervention in Libya's war. But will it make much difference? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of Libya's Government of National Accord Jonathan M Winer Former US Special Envoy for Libya Mohamed Eljarh Founder and CEO of Libya Outlook Marco Carnelos Ex-adviser to Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi on Libya