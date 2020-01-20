World Share

Martin Luther King Jr Day celebrated as studies show US more divided than ever

When it comes to peaceful resistance, the US has one, national hero- Dr Martin Luther King. Racial segregation in the US was only officially abolished in the 1960s, after Dr. King led peaceful protests and resistance movements that finally moved a nation to change its laws. Dr. King was a man of dignity and honour, a man of resilience and principle who believed in the fundamental goodness of his fellow man. So, on the third Monday of every January, the country that for so long denied him and his fellow African-Americans their rightful place in society, celebrates Martin Luther King day. But, decades after his death, many feel the country is as divided as ever, and that racial equality is still far from reality. Muttalip Erdogan reports from Washington. #MartinLutherKingDay #MLKDay #racism