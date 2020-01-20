POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey expected to end 2019 with positive growth | Money Talks
Turkey suffered through a downturn last year but it expects to close out 2019 with growth of around half a percent. Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says the economy showed strength despite challenges in the past two years. And that budget discipline and lower inflation remain a top priority in 2020. For more on this economist Taha Arvas joined us in the studio. #TurkeyEconomy #Inflation #Growth
January 20, 2020
