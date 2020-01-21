POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vogue's Environmental Cover
09:20
World
Vogue's Environmental Cover
This month, Italian Vogue scrapped all of its front cover photoshoots in a move toward greater sustainability. But in an industry that is the second most polluting on the planet, is it enough? From the catwalk to the closet, every step of the way, our desire to stay on trend comes at an enormous cost to our environment. So what is really being done to make the fashion industry more environmentally sustainable? Seda Yilmaz, Fashion Writer 03:15 #Vogue #VogueItaly #Ecofriendly
January 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?