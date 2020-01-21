World Share

China Virus Outbreak: China confirms human-to-human transmission

An 89-year-old man in China has become the fourth person to die from a new strain of coronavirus. The man was a resident of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, but it's since spread to other major cities, including the capital Beijing. The head of the country's national health commissioin has confirmed the diusease can spread from human to human, and there are now more than 200 confirmed cases in China alone. More countries are going to start screening travellers from China, with the World Health Organisation due to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. From Beijing, Patrik Fok reports.