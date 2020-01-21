POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China coronavirus sparks health and economic fears | Money Talks
The contagion effect of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in China is spreading across global markets. As the death toll from the viral pneumonia rises to six and the number of people infected reaches nearly 300, investors are ditching China-exposed stocks, including travel and luxury firms. Attention is also turning towards the economic impact of the disease. And if the 2003 SARS epidemic is anything to go by, the effects of the outbreak could be devastating. Patrick Fok has more from Beijing. #Wuhan #CoronaVirus #ChinaStocks
January 21, 2020
