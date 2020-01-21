Climate crisis tops World Economic Forum agenda | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The climate crisis and the environment are shaping up to be major areas of concern for participants at the World Economic Forum. Organisers say this year's meeting will be the most environmentally friendly ever. And as Shane Hahm reports, that also goes for the food being served to visitors and guests. We spoke to Justin Adams is in Davos. He's the director of the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020, a global project that aims to reduce deforestation. #ClimateChange #Greta #ClimateCrisis
January 21, 2020
