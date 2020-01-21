POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Taiwan announces its first case of the deadly coronavirus
Chinese officials are racing to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan and has left six people dead and nearly 300 people affected. The US has now confirmed its first case, following confirmation of cases in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea. The World Health Organisation will hold an emergency meeting in Beijing on Wednesday to try to come up with a plan to stop the virus from spreading, especially with millions of people on the move for the Chinese New Year. Angela Murphy reports.
January 21, 2020
