Corona Virus Outbreak: Death toll rises to nine, total infections hit at least 470

Chinese health authorities are fighting to contain the spread of a new corona virus, which can be transmitted between humans. So far, nine people have died and more than 470 have been infected by the virus, which has also reached other countries. As Samantha Vadas reports, it comes at the worst possible time for the China, with hundreds of millions of people preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.