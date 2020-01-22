POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Corona Virus Outbreak: Death toll rises to nine, total infections hit at least 470
02:08
World
Corona Virus Outbreak: Death toll rises to nine, total infections hit at least 470
Chinese health authorities are fighting to contain the spread of a new corona virus, which can be transmitted between humans. So far, nine people have died and more than 470 have been infected by the virus, which has also reached other countries. As Samantha Vadas reports, it comes at the worst possible time for the China, with hundreds of millions of people preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.
January 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?