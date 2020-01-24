Lebanon forms new government following months of unrest | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protestors have clashed with police in Lebanon as a new government convened a day after it was formed, ending a three-month political stalemate. Months of protests against corruption among the political elite led to the resignation of former prime minister Saad Hariri last October. The new Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, will lead a cabinet of 20 ministers who face the pressing challenge of tackling the country's worst economic crisis in decades. For more on this let's go to Kamel Wazne in Beirut. He's a political analyst and former professor of International Relations and Economics at the City University of New York. #Lebanon #HassanDiab #Economy
January 24, 2020
