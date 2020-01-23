POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Deutsche Welle rocked by alleged racism and bullying
02:48
World
Deutsche Welle rocked by alleged racism and bullying
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle is under fire for alleged racism and bullying by members of staff. In a report in the Guardian, employees revealed that sexual harassment, racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and severe bullying have been taking place in the news outlet. They also claim that management ignores or silences the accusers. When we tried reaching out to DW staff to discuss the accusations, most were too afraid to speak.
January 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?