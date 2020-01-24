POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Economic Forum 2020 | Oman’s New Sultan
World Economic Forum 2020 | Oman’s New Sultan
Billionaires, bankers and bureaucrats converged on the Swiss town of Davos to find a way to create a sustainable global economy. But is a capitalist-focused cabal the best venue for fighting the climate crisis? Plus, can Oman’s new leader Haitham bin Tariq al Said follow in the late Sultan Qaboos’ footsteps and maintain friendly relations in a turbulent region? And what legacy does Qaboos, known as the ‘father of the nation,’ leave behind? Guests: Rachel Kyte Dean at Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Rupert Read Spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Mahjoob Zweiri Director of The Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University
January 24, 2020
