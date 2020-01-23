Global stocks fall as China's coronavirus threat rises | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global markets are falling, with Chinese stocks suffering the worst drop in eight months as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic sparked by a deadly viral outbreak in China. Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the SARS-like virus, is under lockdown, with officials shutting down all public transport links, including outbound flights. Authorities in neighbouring Huanggang have implemented similar measures. Meanwhile, airports in other countries including the UAE, the US, Australia and Britain have begun screening passengers arriving on direct flights from China. It comes as the world's most populous country prepares for the world's biggest annual human migration. Samantha Vadas reports. And for more on this Dr Muhammad Munir joined us from the UK. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #Coronavirus #ChinaStocks #Wuhan
January 23, 2020
