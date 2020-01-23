Turkey Wealth Fund looking to attract foreign investment | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says there are a lot of positives to take from the country's improving current account numbers and its 5 percent growth target for 2020. He made the comments at a panel looking at emerging markets at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Turkey's sovereign wealth fund has been looking to cement itself in investors' minds at Davos. The fund's managing director Zafer Sonmez says he aims to make the fund a strategic equity investment entity for Turkey. #TurkeyWealthFund #Davos #Albayrak
January 23, 2020
