POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concerns about drop in coffee production after Taal Volcano eruption
01:46
World
Concerns about drop in coffee production after Taal Volcano eruption
Activity at the Taal Volcano in the Philippines has eased since it started spewing steam and ash more than a week ago. But disaster authorities say an eruption is possible within hours or days. Locals are worried about their homes and businesses. And farmers in a nearby town - that's famous for its coffee - are preparing for the worst. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #CoffeeFarms #TaalVolcano #VolcanicEruption
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?