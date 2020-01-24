World Share

Amazon CEO's phone reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has given his first response to claims that his mobile phone had been hacked by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Bezos, the owner of Amazon and the Washington Post, tweeted a picture of himself at Jamal Khashoggi's memorial ceremony. That's a day after UN experts called for an investigation into the claims that Mohammad bin Salman had been behind the hacking - a claim which has been denied by the Saudis. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #JamalKhashoggi #JeffBezos #MBS