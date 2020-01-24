POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Businesses, governments commit to sharper emissions cuts
05:31
BizTech
Businesses, governments commit to sharper emissions cuts
The annual gathering of the world's rich and powerful in the Swiss resort town of Davos has wrapped up for another year. The worsening climate crisis dominated discussions at the World Economic Forum, which this year saw corporate heavyweights and world leaders share the stage with climate activists. Policymakers have pledged to speed-up the global shift away from dirty sources of energy like coal and gas. But as Tayyibe Aydin reports, activists want to see businesses and governments do more. We spoke to Shane Hahm, who's been covering the event in Davos. #Trump #ClimateChange #Davos
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?