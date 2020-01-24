World Share

Is Libyan Warlord Khalifa Haftar Becoming a Liability?

The Libya talks in Berlin brought together the country's warring sides but most of the pressure was directed at foreign powers fueling the country’s five-year plus conflict. Despite an agreement to enforce a UN arms embargo and calls for a viable ceasefire, warlord Khalifa Haftar continues his assault on Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord. Will the militia leader’s foreign backers abide by the embargo and stop pouring in weapons and cash? And is Haftar becoming a liability? Guests: Bilgehan Ozturk Political Analyst at SETA Research Centre Emadeddin Badi Non-Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute Irina Zviagelskaya Professor at IMEMO