World Share

Iraqis protest against US military presence

Thousands of Iraqis respond to Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr’s call for a "million-strong" protest, and took to the streets to demand US troops to exit Iraq. The protests come after the US assassinated an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia chief on January 3. The march aims to pressure Washington to pull out its troops, but many anti-government protesters fear it could overshadow their separate, months-long demonstrations that have challenged Iran-backed Shia groups' grip on power.