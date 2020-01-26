World Share

Coronavirus Outbreak: US, Russia and France to evacuate citizens from China

China says it's fighting a people's war against the new coronavirus. The authorities have warned the spread of the deadly disease is accelerating. It's already killed 56 people in China, and infected more than 2,000 people, most of them in China. Specialist military medical teams have been flown into Hubei province, where the coronavirus was first identified in December. While the provincial capital, Wuhan, remains under a strict lockdown, other cities are increasing travel restrictions. Tianjin in the north, Shanto in the south, Xian in the northwest, and the capital Beijing have all banned long distance buses from entering and leaving. Liz Maddock reports. #Coronavirus #China #Wuhan