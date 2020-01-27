What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Afghan Winter: Extreme conditions have already killed at least 55 people

Afghanistan is known for its bitter winters. But this year has been the harshest in over a decade, with heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Afghans, living in squalid camps, are bearing the brunt. According to local authorities, the extreme conditions have already left at least 55 people dead. Filio Kontrafouri reports from the Afghan capital, Kabul. #AfghanistanWinter #ExtremeCold #Afghanistan