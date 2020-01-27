World Share

SEPSIS: How to stop a global killer?

It kills one person every three seconds. Sepsis - or blood poisoning - is a bigger killer than cancer, according to new research. Guests: Colin Graham Chief Operating Officer LOCATION: Glasgow, Scotland Jessica Tuffield Advocate, UK Sepsis Trust LOCATION: Gravesend, UK Dr Mervyn Singer Intensive Care Medicine, University College London Dr Rob Lambkin-Williams Virologist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #sepsis #cancer #coronavirus #septicshock #bloodpoisoning,