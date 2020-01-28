POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Auschwitz Anniversary: More than 200 survivors return to the camp for memorial
Holocaust survivors and politicians have gathered at the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. The Nazi death camp was liberated 75 years ago. More than one million people were murdered there, the vast majority of them Jews. The camp was at the centre of the Nazi's so-called Final Solution, a plan to exterminate Europe's entire Jewish population. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #HolocaustSurvivors #Auschwitz #Holocaust
January 28, 2020
