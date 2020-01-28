World Share

EU AFTER BREXIT: Is it really at risk?

After the years of debate and delay - Brexit is on. But when the UK leaves, what happens next to the EU - should it be concerned about its future? Emmanuel Dupuy President, Institute for European Perspective & Security David Blunt Lecturer in International Politics, City University of London Auke Willems Lecturer in EU Law, University of Liverpool Dominic Walsh Policy Analyst, Open Europe