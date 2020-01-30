POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Saudi Crown Prince MBS Behind Bezos’ Phone Hack?
26:00
World
Is Saudi Crown Prince MBS Behind Bezos’ Phone Hack?
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is back in the spotlight, but this time its allegations of cybercrime. There are reports that MBS hacked into Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with spyware sent through WhatsApp. So, just how serious is the breach? And if the crown prince is linked to the hacking, will that be a step too far for Washington? Guests: Mohamed al Qubaiban Retired RSAF Major General and Gulf Affairs Expert Charles Dunne Non-resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute Ben Freeman Director of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative
January 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?